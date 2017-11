MOSCOW (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted an invitation to visit Russia and may fly in next year for an economic forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, the RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmnauel Macron arrives to sign a new anti-terrorism and interior security law at the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

RIA cited Lavrov as saying Macron might attend the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum.