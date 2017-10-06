FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors from Japan, Middle East show interest in Baltic LNG - Gazprom
October 6, 2017

Investors from Japan, Middle East show interest in Baltic LNG - Gazprom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Investors from Japan and Middle East have shown interest in Gazprom’s (GAZP.MM) Baltic LNG project, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev said in an interview to the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

Baltic LNG is due to start producing liquefied natural gas in 2022-2023. Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding on the project with oil major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) last year.

The plant is due to produce between 10 million and 15 million tonnes of LNG annually.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

