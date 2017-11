MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy major Gazprom said on Tuesday it would receive 1 billion euros (£0.89 billion) in a five-year loan from Japan’s Mizuho Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as well as U.S. lender JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, attends an annual general meeting of the company's shareholders in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo