FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Gazprom says gets loan, credit line of 1.7 billion euros
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2017 / 6:56 AM / a day ago

Russia's Gazprom says gets loan, credit line of 1.7 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it obtained a credit line and a club loan worth of 1.7 billion euros (1.5 billion pounds).

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

It said Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch have approved a loan worth 1 billion euros.

It also said UNICREDIT S.p.A. has agreed to provide a five-year credit line of 700 million euros.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.