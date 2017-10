FILE PHOTO- The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with energy company Saudi Aramco on cooperation in the gas industry.

The companies intend to examine possibilities for cooperation in exploration, production, transportation and storage of gas, as well as LNG projects, Gazprom said in a statement.