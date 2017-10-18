FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Gazprom Neft eyes cooperation with Saudi Aramco in hard-to-recover oil
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 18, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 4 days ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft eyes cooperation with Saudi Aramco in hard-to-recover oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) will work with the world’s largest oil producer Saudi Aramco in hard-to-recover oil production and on a technology known as hydraulic fracturing, Gazprom Neft chief Alexander Dyukov said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign displaying the logo of Russia's Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at the company's office in the West Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Earlier this month, both companies signed an agreement on technological cooperation during a state visit to Russia by Saudi King Salman.

Dyukov said that the companies had pinpointed six spheres of cooperation, such as equipment localisation, to boost oil production and exploration. “We have to find the format of cooperation,... financing of the work,” Dyukov said.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of gas giant Gazprom (SIBN.MM), is the fastest growing oil producer in Russia in terms of output. It is keen on production of hard-to-recover oil, a new source of crude output in the country.

Dyukov also told reporters that Gazprom Neft expects its borrowings to rise to at least between 200 billion rubles and 210 billion rubles (£2.6 billion - £2.7 billion) next year without possible new funds for Messoyakha greenfield.

“There could be additional borrowings, we have been in talks with the banks,” he said.

This year’s borrowings are set at 77 billion rubles.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.