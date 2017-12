MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the Middle East and Iran’s nuclear deal in a phone conversation, Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures as he speaks during the "Rome 2017 MED, Mediterranean dialogues" in Rome, Italy, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli