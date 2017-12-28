FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Tokyo's deployment of U.S. missiles a blow to relations
December 28, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a day ago

Russia says Tokyo's deployment of U.S. missiles a blow to relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A recent decision by Japan to deploy a U.S. missile defence system will hurt Moscow’s relations with Tokyo and is a breach by Washington of a landmark arms control treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Japan formally decided this month it would expand its ballistic missile defence system with U.S.-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors in response to a growing threat from North Korean rockets.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
