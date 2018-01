MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow will work to preserve the existing Iran nuclear deal despite Washington threatening to withdraw from it.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference following the talks with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would waive nuclear sanctions against Iran for the last time to give Washington and its European allies a chance to fix the “terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear deal.