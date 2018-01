MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow is ready to support direct talks between parties involved in the North Korea missile crisis.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

North Korea and South Korea held talks last week after a prolonged period of tension over the North’s missile and nuclear programmes.