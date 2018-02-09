FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated a day ago

Russia's Lukoil says no pressure on Swiss trader after U.S. report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil, said on Friday that he doesn’t feel any compliance pressure on the company’s Swiss trader Litasco from the so-called “oligarchs list” published by the United States.

He also said he doesn’t see any threat to his personal assets abroad as a result of the list, which cites Russian businessmen and government officials.

Interfax also reported, citing Alekperov, that Lukoil is likely to start a share buyback in the first half of the year.

Reporting by Denis Pinshuk, Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Ivanova

