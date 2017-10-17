Oil price gains keep rouble steady against buoyant dollar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble was little changed on Tuesday, with the positive impact of higher oil prices and local tax payments offsetting downward pressure from a globally firmer dollar.

The dollar was supported by a rise in Treasury yields following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump was favouring a policy hawk as the next head of the Federal Reserve.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.05 percent stronger against the dollar at 57.29, a day after reaching its highest since early September at 56.99.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.26 percent to 67.42.

The rouble retained support from gains in oil prices. Brent crude futures, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, were up 0.5 percent at $58.1 a barrel.

The currency was also boosted by local tax payments, which export-focused companies usually convert dollar revenues into roubles to meet.

Analysts at VTB Capital said in a note the rouble was likely to stay in a range of 57.2-58.5 versus the dollar, where it has traded for a couple of weeks, “unless there are some material swings in the crude oil market or global risk appetite”.

Russian stock indexes were down after steadily climbing higher since mid-August. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3 percent to 1,154.5 points after touching its highest since late February the day before.