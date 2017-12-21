Russia's Metafraks raises financing from Gazprombank for 950 million euro project

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian chemical company Metafraks MEFRI.RTS is raising financing from Russia’s third-largest lender Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) for a project worth 950 million euros (843.65 million pounds), two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

Metafraks, a major methanol producer, has previously said that it is searching for financing for its new ammonia production plant to be built by 2021.

Metafraks, also spelled Metafrax, declined to comment on the deal or disclose the name of the lender, but confirmed that a credit agreement was to be signed on Thursday. Gazprombank also declined to comment.