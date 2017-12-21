FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Metafraks raises financing from Gazprombank for 950 million euro project
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 21, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 5 days ago

Russia's Metafraks raises financing from Gazprombank for 950 million euro project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian chemical company Metafraks MEFRI.RTS is raising financing from Russia’s third-largest lender Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) for a project worth 950 million euros (843.65 million pounds), two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

    Metafraks, a major methanol producer, has previously said that it is searching for financing for its new ammonia production plant to be built by 2021.

    Metafraks, also spelled Metafrax, declined to comment on the deal or disclose the name of the lender, but confirmed that a credit agreement was to be signed on Thursday. Gazprombank also declined to comment.

    Reporting by Natalia Shurmina and Tatiana Voronova; writing by Polina Ivanova and Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.