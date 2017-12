Russia's standards agency says Nissan to recall 106,340 cars

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) will recall 106,340 Nissan cars in Russia, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks under the logo of Nissan Motor Co at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Rosstandart said the recall would affect Nissan Almera, Nissan Teana, Nissan Pickup, Nissan Tino, Nissan Patrol, Nissan Terrano II and Nissan X-Trall models produced between Feb. 19, 2001 and Nov. 28, 2012.

The recall is to address a problem with parts of the airbag safety device. Earlier this week, Rosstandart said Nissan would recall 127,738 Nissan cars in Russia.