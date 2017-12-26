Russia's Gazprom says European partners fulfilled Nord Stream-2 obligations in 2017

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexei Miller, head of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), said in a conference call on Tuesday that its European partners in the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project have fulfilled their financing obligations for 2017.
The pipeline will allow state-owned Gazprom to pump more gas to Europe, where the project has divided opinion.
Gazprom is partnered in the project by Uniper (UN01.DE), Wintershall (BASFn.DE) , Shell (RDSa.L), OMV (OMVV.VI) and Engie (ENGIE.PA).
Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin