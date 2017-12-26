FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says European partners fulfilled Nord Stream-2 obligations in 2017
#Business News
December 26, 2017 / 1:24 PM / a day ago

Russia's Gazprom says European partners fulfilled Nord Stream-2 obligations in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexei Miller, head of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), said in a conference call on Tuesday that its European partners in the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project have fulfilled their financing obligations for 2017.

FILE PHOTO - Gazprom's Chief Executive Alexei Miller attends a ceremony marking the start of the production of large-diameter pipes for Russian gas giant Gazprom, at Zagorsk Pipe Plant (ZTZ) outside Moscow, Russia May 29, 2017. Picture taken May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

    The pipeline will allow state-owned Gazprom to pump more gas to Europe, where the project has divided opinion.

    Gazprom is partnered in the project by Uniper (UN01.DE), Wintershall (BASFn.DE) , Shell (RDSa.L), OMV (OMVV.VI) and Engie (ENGIE.PA).

    Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

    Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin
