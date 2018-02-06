FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 5:26 PM / a day ago

Danish opposition to Nordstream 2 may raise costs: contractor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Danish opposition to the laying of the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea would not stop the 9.5 billion euro ($11.7 billion) project and re-routing it would raise total costs by less than five percent, the CEO of Allseas, a Nordstream 2 contractor, said on Tuesday.

“It is possible to navigate through international waters, Swedish waters and German waters,” Allseas CEO Edward Heerema told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. His firm lays the pipeline on the seabed.

“It is a small extra length, negligible, (and) there is small dredging work to be done. The cost would be no more than a few percent of the total cost. Less than five percent.”

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Adrian Croft

