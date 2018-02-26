FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 26, 2018 / 6:40 PM / Updated a day ago

Rusal application to block Nornickel deal to be heard by UK court on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal’s (0486.HK) application to a UK court to block a deal between companies owned by Russian businessmen Roman Abramovich and Vladimir Potanin will be heard on Tuesday, the court said on its website (www.justice.gov.uk).

    Potanin this month offered to buy a stake in Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GNKN.MM from Abramovich. Rusal, which also owns a stake in Nornickel, is seeking an injunction to block the deal.

    The court previously allowed parties involved in the case to delay the injunction hearing until the week beginning March 5.

    Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.