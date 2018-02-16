FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 1:38 PM / a day ago

UK judge allows parties in Nornickel case to delay hearing to March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A London court judge, Stephen Phillips, said on Friday he would allow parties involved in the case related to Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) (Nornickel) to delay the injunction hearing until the week beginning March 5.

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin offered to buy a stake in Nornickel from Roman Abramovich. Rusal (0486.HK), which also owns a stake in Nornickel and is controlled by businessman Oleg Deripaska, is seeking this injunction in order to block the deal.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Peter Hobson; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Polina Ivanova

