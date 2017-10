Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas, Venezuela September 29, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is a need to maintain a high level of compliance with the global oil output cut deal at a time when the oil market is volatile due to increased U.S. drilling, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told an energy forum in Moscow on Wednesday.