MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had all grounds to believe that world oil markets will soon be balanced.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, he said the situation on world oil markets depended on crude producers applying a properly thought-through approach.