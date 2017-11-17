Russia says humiliating to go to Olympics without flag - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko said that it would be unacceptable and humiliating for Russia to take part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea without the national flag and anthem, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The International Olympic Committee is set to decide on Russia’s participation in the Winter games at its executive board meeting on Dec. 5-7.

Russian athletes may be only allowed to compete as neutrals at the Olympics due to doping allegations.

Mutko said that Russia is ready to cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency, but the other side should show willing too.