OPEC President, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said there would be no discussion of deeper oil output cuts at a meeting of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC nations on Monday.

Ministers from countries including Kuwait, Venezuela, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Oman will discuss production caps on Nigeria and Libya, Falih told reporters.