FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian riot police detain opposition protesters in St Petersburg - Reuters witness
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 12 days ago

Russian riot police detain opposition protesters in St Petersburg - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian riot police detained at least 10 opposition protesters on Saturday in central St Petersburg as hundreds of anti-Kremlin activists marched towards the city’s main street, a Reuters witness said.

Police across Russia detained more than 100 opposition activists earlier on Saturday for taking part in a wave of protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of a presidential election in March.

The authorities said most of the protests were illegal because they had not been officially approved beforehand.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.