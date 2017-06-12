FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police detain protesters at Moscow's Pushkin Square
June 12, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 months ago

Police detain protesters at Moscow's Pushkin Square

Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2017.Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police in riot gear started detaining anti-Kremlin protesters in Moscow's central Pushkin Square on Monday, while using loud hailers to tell them to disperse, Reuters witnesses said.

Around 1,000 protesters started to move from the square towards the Kremlin, but their path was blocked by police barriers put in place as part of a festival of historical costumes on Tverskaya Street, Moscow's central thoroughfare.

A Reuters journalist at the scene saw about 15 people detained by police.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who organised the protest, was detained near the entrance to his home earlier on Monday as he was heading to the protest venue.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

