#World News
June 12, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 2 months ago

White House condemns Russia's crackdown on protesters

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned Russia's crackdown on anti-corruption protesters on Monday and called on Moscow to release peaceful demonstrators detained around the country.

"The United States strongly condemns the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters throughout Russia," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing. "Detaining peaceful protesters, human rights observers and journalists is an affront to core democratic values."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Eric Walsh; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Paul Simao

