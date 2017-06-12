Russian police may use force to break up illegal Moscow rally - prosecutor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors warned opposition leader Alexei Navalny not to hold an unsanctioned rally on the city's central Tverskaya Street on Monday, adding that police were ready to break up "provocations and mass disorder".

Navalny, who has called for nationwide anti-corruption protests on June 12, changed the venue of the Moscow rally to Tverskaya Street close to the Kremlin late last night. He said the authorities had prevented him from renting sound equipment needed for a sanctioned rally in a separate location.