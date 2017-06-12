FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian police may use force to break up illegal Moscow rally - prosecutor
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 2 months ago

Russian police may use force to break up illegal Moscow rally - prosecutor

Russian leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny gestures during a break in a hearing in the slander lawsuit filed against him by Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, in a court in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors warned opposition leader Alexei Navalny not to hold an unsanctioned rally on the city's central Tverskaya Street on Monday, adding that police were ready to break up "provocations and mass disorder".

Navalny, who has called for nationwide anti-corruption protests on June 12, changed the venue of the Moscow rally to Tverskaya Street close to the Kremlin late last night. He said the authorities had prevented him from renting sound equipment needed for a sanctioned rally in a separate location.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs

