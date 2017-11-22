FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin - We'll spare no effort to defend lawmaker Kerimov detained in France
Sections
Featured
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Report
U.S.
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a day ago

Kremlin - We'll spare no effort to defend lawmaker Kerimov detained in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow would do everything in its power to defend the lawful interests of Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday in connection with a tax evasion case.

“Intensive work is now being carried out by the foreign ministry,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. “We will do everything in our power to protect his lawful interests.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.