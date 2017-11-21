FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian lawmaker Kerimov detained by French police in tax evasion case
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 5:36 PM / a day ago

Russian lawmaker Kerimov detained by French police in tax evasion case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICE, France (Reuters) - Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov was arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday evening in connection with a tax evasion case, an official at the French prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia’s 21st wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $6.3 billion(£4.75 billion). His family controls Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus.

“He is being held for questioning in a case related to laundering of tax fraud proceeds,” the official said.

Representatives for Kerimov could not immediately be reached for comment. Polyus declined to comment.

A source said the investigation centres on the purchase of several luxury residences on the French Riviera via shell companies, something that would have enabled Kerimov to reduce taxes owed to the French state.

The source added Kerimov would be held in custody for at least another 24 hours.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by Interfax news agency that Kerimov held a diplomatic passport and had immunity. It said it had informed the French authorities.

“Kerimov does have a diplomatic passport, but that does not protect him from prosecution,” the French official said.

The French foreign ministry could not immediately confirm it had been in contact with Moscow.

A French diplomatic source said immunity was given by governments to people on diplomatic lists or if they had been mandated with a specific mission in the country.

Reporting by Matthias Galante in Nice, Sophie Louet in Paris and Denis Pinchuk in Moscow; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Michel Rose and John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.