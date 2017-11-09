Russia's Polyus says third-quarter net profit down 5 percent year-on-year

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus (PLZL.MM) said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit decreased 5 percent year-on-year to $371 million due to a gain on derivatives and investments in the prior period, as well as finance costs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to $475 million while total revenue grew 5 percent to $744 million.

Polyus, controlled by the family of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, reiterated its production guidance for 2017 of 2.075–2.125 million ounces.

The company’s net debt increased to $3.15 billion as of the end of the third quarter compared to $3.08 billion three months earlier.

Polyus shares were up 1.5 percent in early trade in Moscow.