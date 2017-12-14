FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's economic recovery driven by domestic demand - Putin
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 9:48 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Russia's economic recovery driven by domestic demand - Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economic recovery is increasingly driven by domestic demand, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin said the economy has overcome two major shocks: a drop in oil prices and Western sanctions.

Economic growth is now supported by a recovery in industrial output and Russia’s thriving agriculture sector that is on track to produce a record harvest this year, Putin said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.