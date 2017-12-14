Russia's economic recovery driven by domestic demand - Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economic recovery is increasingly driven by domestic demand, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin said the economy has overcome two major shocks: a drop in oil prices and Western sanctions.

Economic growth is now supported by a recovery in industrial output and Russia’s thriving agriculture sector that is on track to produce a record harvest this year, Putin said.