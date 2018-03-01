Russian finance minister - no plans to revise borrowings to meet new social orders

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that the ministry did not plan to revise borrowing plan in light of the social spending pledges made by President Vladimir Putin earlier the day.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a session of the Gaidar Forum 2018 "Russia and the World: values and virtues" in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The ministry did not also plan to change income tax, Siluanov said. On Thursday, Putin ordered higher spending on health, infrastructure and some other areas during an address to the Russian lawmakers.