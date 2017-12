MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s authorities should focus on the development of infrastructure, education and healthcare, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin declined to give details of his election manifesto. He is running for a new term in a presidential election scheduled for next year.

Related Coverage Putin says will run as independent candidate for new Kremlin term