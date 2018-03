MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia needed a breakthrough in living standards.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“We have not reached the necessary level in terms of people’s well-being,” Putin said, in his annual address to parliament.

Putin also said that Russia needed to expand freedom in all spheres and be open to the world and new ideas.