FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
World News
March 1, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

U.S. says unsurprised by Putin's rhetoric on Russian nuclear arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon downplayed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of new nuclear weapons on Thursday, saying Moscow’s weaponry was long under development and had already been factored into U.S. assessments.

“We’re not surprised by the statements and the American people should rest assured that we are fully prepared,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, after Putin, speaking ahead of a March 18 election, showcased missiles that he said could hit almost any point in the world.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.