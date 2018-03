MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had to double spending on road infrastructure by committing over 11 trillion roubles (141.44 billion pounds)to improve the country’s road network.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

He also told lawmakers that a bridge being built between Russia and Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, would start operating in the next couple of months.