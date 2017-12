MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin has violated no law by not showing up to give witness testimony at court hearings on the bribery case of former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Putin said that the court possessed enough materials for the case, including information that Sechin had provided prior to the court hearings.