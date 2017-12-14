FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin laments 'spymania' gripping Washington
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 10:43 AM / Updated a day ago

Russia's Putin laments 'spymania' gripping Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that “spymania” had been artificially whipped up between Russia and the United States, and that eventually relations between the two countries would get back to normal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He said that contacts between Russian officials and members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s team during his election campaign had been routine, but had been twisted by Trump’s opponents.

Asked by a reporter what he thought about Trump’s record in office, Putin said it was not for him to judge, but that he saw significant achievements from the Trump administration.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Denis Pinchuk and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
