SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Washington of not fulfilling its obligations under nuclear and chemical weapons treaties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (not pictured) during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Putin said that despite calls to cooperate on global issues, the United States had demonstrated a “selfishness” that had seen Russia’s national interests ignored in the nuclear sphere.