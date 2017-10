SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign was being conducted in the United States in which every single domestic failure was blamed on Moscow.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Speaking to an audience of foreign Russia scholars, Putin said though he believed that the problems in relations with Washington can be resolved.