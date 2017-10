SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not concerned about a U.S. military build-up in the Baltic region.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

“We are analysing it, watching this closely. Every one of their steps are known and clear to us,” Putin said at a forum with scholars. “This doesn’t worry us. Let them train there, everything is under control.”