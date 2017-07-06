FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a month ago

Russia central bank: not certain inflation will quicken in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Igor Dmitriev, the head of the monetary policy department at the Bank of Russia, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, June 2, 2017.Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is no certainty that inflation in Russia will accelerate this month after high inflation in June, the head of the Russian central bank's monetary policy department, Igor Dmitriev, said on Thursday.

June inflation measured 4.4 percent year on year, greater than analysts had forecast.

"We need to cut the rate, but we will only be able to understand whether the rate is now high or not in a year's time," Dmitriev said in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

