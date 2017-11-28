FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB CEO says loan talks with China's CEFC ongoing
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

Russia's VTB CEO says loan talks with China's CEFC ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Talks between Russian bank VTB and China’s CEFC on a loan to the Chinese company seeking to buy a stake in Russian oil company Rosneft are ongoing, VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told reporters on Tuesday.

VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin (front) in Sochi, Russia October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“The geography of the talks is quite wide,” Kostin said. CEFC agreed in September to buy a 14.2 percent stake in Rosneft from a consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority in a deal valued at more than $9 billion (£6.76 billion).

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.