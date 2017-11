MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said its board of directors would discuss on Wednesday a deal to supply crude oil to CEFC China Energy Company Limited.

FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

CEFC agreed in September to buy a 14.2 percent stake in Rosneft in a deal valued at more than $9 billion (6.85 billion pounds).