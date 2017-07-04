FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft says may sell stake in retail business to China's CEFC
#Business News
July 4, 2017 / 1:54 PM / a month ago

Rosneft says may sell stake in retail business to China's CEFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft and China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, under which the Chinese private company may acquire a stake in the Russian oil company's retail business, Rosneft said on Tuesday.

A source at the company said last month that Rosneft was considering selling a stake in its retail business, which it had decided to spin off.

Rosneft has almost 3,000 filling stations, around 150 oil storage complexes and more than 1,000 gasoline tankers.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

