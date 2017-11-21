Russia's Rosneft launches Erginskaya group of oil fields - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has launched the Kondinskoye oil field on Tuesday, a part of a larger Erginskaya group of fields in the western Siberia, Interfax reported from the launch ceremony.

FILE PHOTO - The shadow of a worker is seen next to the logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

It added that Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin was launching the Kondinskoye field along with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Output from the Erginskoye oilfield and Konda group of fields in western Siberia owned by Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft will total 6.2 million tonnes in 2018 and peak at 13.2 million in 2021, according to the regional government.