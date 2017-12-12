Russian court to hear new Rosneft lawsuit against Sistema in January

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan will hold preliminary hearings of a 131.6-billion-rouble ($2 billion) lawsuit filed by Russia’s Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Bashneft (BANE.MM) against Sistema (AFKS.MM) on Jan. 12, court documents showed.
State-controlled Rosneft and its subsidiary Bashneft filed the lawsuit last week, months after a court ruled that the Sistema conglomerate should pay more than $2 billion to Rosneft as a result of an earlier claim.
