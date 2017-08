Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday he did not expect the rouble to stage any "serious rate fluctuations" in the near future.

The rouble firmed slightly on Thursday, adding 0.3 percent to 56 versus the dollar thanks to higher oil prices.