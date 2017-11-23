Russia to decide on new arms-procurement bank by year-end - official

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting up a bank to finance state military procurements and will make a decision by the end of the year, Deputy Defence Minister Tatyana Shevtsova said on Thursday.

Shevtsova said the bank could be established as a new bank or on the basis of an existing lender.

Russia proposed on Tuesday ending the publication of the names of banks which finance Russian state-controlled arms producers, in a possible sign that Moscow is preparing for new U.S. sanctions.

The draft law would, if adopted, mean the Russian central bank no longer has to publish a list of banks dealing with the arms industry, which included eight lenders as of Oct. 1.