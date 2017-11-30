FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin - U.S. sanctions aimed at turning business elite against Putin
November 30, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in a day

Kremlin - U.S. sanctions aimed at turning business elite against Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was confident the United States was using sanctions in an attempt to turn Russia’s business elite against President Vladimir Putin.

“We are sure that’s what it is,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the threat of new U.S. sanctions has spread anxiety among Russia’s wealthiest people that their association with Putin could land them on a U.S. government blacklist.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

