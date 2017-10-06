FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone
October 6, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 13 days ago

Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had discussed military cooperation in talks on Thursday and said other countries should not worry about such ties.

“Work on this will be continued,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “The improvement of military cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia ... is not directed against a third party and we believe it’s groundless to express concern about this issue.”

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

